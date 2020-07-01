Weather Alert: Stronger and more widespread storms possible Wednesday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert as more downpours and thunderstorms are on the way for western Massachusetts Wednesday. Thanks to some more sun today than Tuesday, storms Wednesday may be more widespread and stronger than they were on Tuesday.

Timing:

Through 9AM: Spotty Shower, Mainly Dry

Spotty Shower, Mainly Dry 9AM-Noon: More Showers Popping Up, Isolated Storm

More Showers Popping Up, Isolated Storm Noon-6PM: Widespread Downpours and Thunderstorms, Some Strong Storms Possible

Widespread Downpours and Thunderstorms, Some Strong Storms Possible 6PM-10PM: A Few Isolated Showers Possible, General Drying Trend

Weather Threats:

Main Threats: Lightning and Heavy Downpours

Risk for street flooding in the heaviest downpours

Isolated strong/severe storm could bring hail and wind damage

When you hear thunder, you’re close enough to get struck by lightning so head indoors immediately.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track any developing storms and downpours.