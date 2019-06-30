Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for thunderstorms Sunday.

We saw some sun Sunday morning and early in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms have developed all across western Massachusetts.

The showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon hours but it won’t be raining everywhere and where it does, it won’t be raining all the time.

Some storms may be strong to potentially severe with the main concern being for large hail. The Storm Prediction Center only has us under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is level 1 out of the 5 possible severe weather threat levels.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and storms will taper off Sunday evening; most of us will be dry by 7 or 8 o’clock. Clouds will gradually clear.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

