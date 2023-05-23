CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for thunderstorms and downpours Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 40s. A few clouds in the morning will clear to mostly sunny skies by noon. Clouds return after 2 p.m. Showers arrive as early as 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The “prime time” for heavy downpours and some scattered thunderstorms will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Have an indoor alternative to any outdoor plans you have for Wednesday afternoon. The showers will quickly taper off after 7 p.m. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.