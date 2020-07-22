Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, downpours Wednesday afternoon and evening, severe weather possible

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the risk for thunderstorms and downpours Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Much of the severe weather risk will be dependent on how much sun we can get and how warm we end up.

Timing:

Wednesday Morning: A Few Showers, Mainly Light

Wednesday Early Afternoon: Isolated Shower/Storm

Wednesday 3PM-8PM: Isolated to Scattered Downpours/Storms, Main Risk for Severe Weather

Wednesday 8PM-Midnight: Storms/Showers Possible, but Weaker Intensity

Threats:

Overall Severe Weather Risk: Low-Medium

More Sun/Warmth Increases Severe Risk

Main Risk: Lightning, Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds

Secondary Risk: Hail

Very Low Risk: Tornado

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track any changes to the storm threat with the potential for more severe storms Thursday.