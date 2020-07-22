Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, downpours Wednesday afternoon and evening, severe weather possible

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the risk for thunderstorms and downpours Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Much of the severe weather risk will be dependent on how much sun we can get and how warm we end up.

Timing:

  • Wednesday Morning: A Few Showers, Mainly Light
  • Wednesday Early Afternoon: Isolated Shower/Storm
  • Wednesday 3PM-8PM: Isolated to Scattered Downpours/Storms, Main Risk for Severe Weather
  • Wednesday 8PM-Midnight: Storms/Showers Possible, but Weaker Intensity

Threats:

  • Overall Severe Weather Risk: Low-Medium
  • More Sun/Warmth Increases Severe Risk
  • Main Risk: Lightning, Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds
  • Secondary Risk: Hail
  • Very Low Risk: Tornado

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track any changes to the storm threat with the potential for more severe storms Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today