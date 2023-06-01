CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for potential thunderstorms and heavy rain Friday afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

On Friday we’ll have another chance at hitting 90 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Some gusty winds and heavy downpours will accompany these storms.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking showers and much cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs only in the 60s.

Live Radar