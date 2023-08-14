CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a weather alert for thunderstorms that could become strong to severe late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing after midnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and strong winds. The best chance for these storms will be along and south of the Mass. Pike. Lows will be in the 60s.

Live Radar

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.