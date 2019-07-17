Weather Alert: Thunderstorms likely Wednesday

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert today due to the threat for thunderstorms.

An isolated shower is possible this morning, but the majority of the showers and storms don’t start until the afternoon.

We could see pop-up showers and storms as early as 1/2 p.m., but coverage at that time is extremely isolated. Storms don’t start building in coverage until after 4 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will continue occasionally through the evening.

An isolated storm could become severe, as NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed Massachusetts under a “slight” risk for severe weather, the second out of five total threat levels.

Down pours and lightning are likely, while gusty winds and hail can’t be ruled out.

The showers and storms also mean it will be very humid with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Local Radar

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets