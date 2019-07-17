Weather Alert: Thunderstorms likely Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert today due to the threat for thunderstorms.

An isolated shower is possible this morning, but the majority of the showers and storms don’t start until the afternoon.

We could see pop-up showers and storms as early as 1/2 p.m., but coverage at that time is extremely isolated. Storms don’t start building in coverage until after 4 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will continue occasionally through the evening.

An isolated storm could become severe, as NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed Massachusetts under a “slight” risk for severe weather, the second out of five total threat levels.

Down pours and lightning are likely, while gusty winds and hail can’t be ruled out.

The showers and storms also mean it will be very humid with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s.