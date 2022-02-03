Weather Alert: Timing, snowfall totals, road conditions expected from storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for freezing rain, sleet and snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for accumulating snow, sleet and ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Counties from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for light snow/sleet accumulations and ice that may lead to slippery conditions.

What to expect:

Rain will mix with and transition to freezing rain, sleet and snow from northwest to southeast Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Plan on sleet and snow for the Friday morning commute. The wintry mix will last into Friday afternoon but will taper off too sleet and snow showers. We’ll have lighter sleet/snow accumulations south of the Mass Pike with higher amounts in Franklin and northern Berkshire Counties. It is likely there will be some lingering slush/ice on road surfaces for the Friday evening commute. Highs will be around 30.

Some schools have already announce cancelations for Friday. Check to see if your child has school on our Closings & Delays page.

