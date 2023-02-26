CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday night and Tuesday for snow that will likely impact travel, especially during the morning commute on Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Berkshire County and western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday for accumulating snow.

Monday will start with some sun with increasing clouds throughout the day. Snow will develop after the evening commute with the heaviest falling overnight through Tuesday morning. This will not be a blockbuster storm but continues to look like a widespread plowable snowfall with 3″+ likely of accumulation.

Snowfall Map

Live Radar

Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour Monday night into early Tuesday morning.