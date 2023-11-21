CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for snow and rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Berkshire County, western Hampshire, and western Franklin Counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday will start clear/mostly sunny with clouds arriving by noon The high temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The first snowflakes will arrive in the Berkshires between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wet snow will spread over the Pioneer Valley at around 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The snow will quickly mix with and change to rain from south to north on Tuesday evening. There will be a light accumulation Tuesday night in parts of western Massachusetts.

Snowfall Forecast

The farther north and west, the more wet snow. The 22News Storm Team expects that all of the precipitation will change to rain for everyone in the early hours of Wednesday morning before ending late Wednesday morning, and early Wednesday afternoon from west to east.

Live Radar