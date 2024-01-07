CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News Storm Team Weather Alert has been issued for snow with significant accumulation through Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties and until 7 p.m. Sunday for Berkshire County.

There will be some steady light to moderate snow for this morning. The snow will gradually taper off after 3 pm and end by 7 pm. Everyone will get a “plowable” accumulation. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 30s.

Tonight, gradual clearing skies with low temperatures in the teens and 20s. Watch out for black ice.

Monday looks to be a beautiful, bright, sunny day with high temperatures in the mid-30s.

Live Radar

