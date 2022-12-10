CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night for accumulating snow that will make for slippery conditions especially on untreated roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 10 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.



It will be a cloudy start Sunday with snow developing during the afternoon. The snow will come down light to moderate later Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Roads, especially those that are untreated, will become snow covered and slippery.

The snow will taper off late Sunday night and should be over by the morning commute on Monday but some side streets could still be slippery.



Snow accumulations will be on the lighter side with higher amounts in the hills and the Berkshires.