CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for a wintry mix and some snow on the way for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Clouds return Thursday and a wintry mix and rain will move in Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s. Some more wintry weather is likely on Friday. Snow and ice are expected with an accumulation of a coating to 5 inches of snow depending on the location.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. on Friday for Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday for Berkshire County.

