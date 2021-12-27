Weather Alert: Wintry mix of snow, freezing rain may cause icy conditions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across western Massachusetts Monday night into Tuesday morning for mixed precipitation of snow and freezing rain.

Monday evening, around 8:00 p.m., we have a chance for some wintry weather. Many of us will just see freezing rain or freezing drizzle with a chance for some pockets of snow. At the very most, some coatings will come from the snow, but we’re more concerned about icy conditions Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s.

Be very careful driving Tuesday morning. Icy spots on the road are not always easy to see. Give yourself extra time and extra distance between you and the car in front of you. The wintry precipitation will wrap up in the mid morning but be careful of icy spots all day. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, Chance Wintry Mix/Ice

Lows: 22-28



TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy



Highs: 40-44

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance Flurries/Sprinkles

Lows: 26-32

