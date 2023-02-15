CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another mild day Wednesday and it looks like it’ll be getting even warmer over the next couple of days.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 38 degrees and the average low temperature is 18 degrees. The temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees above average, in fact, even record-breaking temperatures over the next couple of days.

7 Day Forecast

A look at the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook is calling for warmer than average temperatures over the southeast and actually cooler than average temperatures for New England.