CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a warm, humid, and wet week and the 4th of July weekend is fast approaching.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 81 degrees and the average low temperature is 59 degrees. A look at the 6 to 10-day temperature outlook, which takes us through the 4th of July shows the Northeast temperatures are expected to be above average.

7 Day Forecast

As far as precipitation goes, it is expected to stay a bit wetter than normal here in the Northeast mainly due to some more scattered showers and storms.