CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a lot of sunshine this week and temperatures have really been warming up.

After some cooler than normal temperatures earlier this month, things have really warmed up our average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 71 degrees, our average low temperature is 47 degrees.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Thursday afternoon and it will be a warm day. Highs will be up around 80 degrees and winds will be light. Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the low to mid-50s. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.

Friday is looking mostly cloudy in the morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The temperatures will feel more summerlike as we head through the rest of the week and the weekend. The warm weather continues into the weekend but we will be tracking the chance for a few passing showers.

The reason for warmer weather is the jet stream is well to our north and that is allowing the warmer air from the south to move up into our direction and that will continue to be the case for both Saturday and Sunday we’ll be tracking temperatures that will make it up into the lower 80s.

There are some indications though that as we head into next week that some cooler and more seasonable air will be returning.