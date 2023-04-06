CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some warmer temperatures Thursday but it does look like it will be getting a little cooler for the weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 56 degrees and the average low temperature is 34 degrees. It is on the warmer side Thursday but the 22News Storm Team is tacking cooler temperatures for the end of the work week and for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

The 6 to 10-day temperature outlook is calling for warmer than average temperatures, especially for here in the Northeast and the 6-10 day precipitation outlook is calling for wetter conditions to the west but drier conditions for the eastern part of the country and for here in the Northeast.