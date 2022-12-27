CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some cold and dry weather recently, it will be warming up as we head into 2023.

As we head in the end of the year and the start of 2023, the 22News Storm Team is tracking some milder air that will be working into the Northeast.

The jet stream will push to the north as we head toward the end of the week. The cold air will push back up into Canada and the mild air will move into New England and temperatures could make it up into the 50s as we head into New Year’s.

7 Day Forecast

We will also have a storm moving through the Ohio Valley. It will track to our west putting us on the warm side but it looks like we’ll get rain for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.