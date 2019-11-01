Weather forecast for November

(WWLP) – The weather outlook from the climate prediction center is out for the month of November.

Cooler than average temperatures for much of the northeast, including us here in western Massachusetts while keeping warmer than average temperatures in the western U.S.

As far as precipitation, which could fall in the form of rain or snow, there’s no clear signal for a drier or wetter month. A near-average November for precipitation can be expected.

Average high temperatures in November drops to 51 degrees.

Our October average high is around 63.

December’s average high drops to 40 degrees with the mid 30s as the average high in January, which is typically our coldest month of the year.

We typically get our first snow in November with an average of 2.2″ falling for the month.

10.2″ in an average December and 13.5″ for an average in January.

The early feel of the winter season will be upon us as we head later into November.

