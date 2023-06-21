CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now officially summer.
Astronomical summer officially began at around 10:57 a.m., 10:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. That’s when the summer solstice occurred, and the sun was at its northernmost point and the sun’s rays were directly over the Tropic of Cancer. It will be the longest day, when we see the most daylight, and the shortest night.
A look at what we can expect for the first week of summer
The 6 to 10-day temperature outlook is calling for warmer-than-average temperatures in New England and it’s calling for wetter-than-average conditions for the beginning of summer.
