Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had cooler temperatures this past week, but let’s take a look at the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook.

In the Southwest, and near Texas especially, we’re getting lots of warmer temperatures, and even in the North, we’re getting lots of warmer temperatures in places like Chicago, where we normally wouldn’t see them.

Taking a look at New England, even in the next 8 to 14 days, we’re leaning a little warmer than normal for this time of year. You could even see some low 80s temperatures in the highs. Looking at our rain outlook for the next 6 to 10 days, we’re not getting any rain to help us cool down.

We’ve been getting lots of water conditions on the West Coast, due to Hurricane Hillary especially making it wetter. Going to New England, it’s not gonna get any wetter for us. We’re going to be drier than normal, and we are not expecting tons of rain in the next 6 to 10 days.