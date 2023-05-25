CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is expected to be warmer than average in western Massachusetts.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 75 degrees and our average low temperature is 51 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. It will be a breezy day with north winds gusting over 20 mph at times. There’s a chance for some frost in some areas late Thursday into Friday morning.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for northern Berkshire County from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.



Friday will be another nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. It’s looking like the sunshine and warmer temperatures will be with us through Memorial Day weekend.

7 Day Forecast

According to AAA, over 42 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend.