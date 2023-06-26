CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wet and humid conditions were seen once again across western Massachusetts.

Over the past week and for the upcoming week, showers, storms, and humidity have been a big topic in terms of weather across western Massachusetts. One of the big reasons we are seeing such an unsettled weather pattern is because of an area of low pressure in the high levels of the atmosphere which we call an “upper-level low” that is stationed to the west.

This area of low-pressure spins counterclockwise and is allowing moisture and humidity to be drawn into New England. There will likely be showers and storms continuing for this week but as for looking ahead into the following week, we could be staying with the chance of showers and storms.

In good news though, at least we aren’t worrying about any drought conditions and there is still plenty of summer left so we will eventually see our share of nice weather.

