Weather Pattern What’s Changing??

MASS. (WWLP)- We are watching for the chance of freezing rain tomorrow but how does freezing rain form and why is it gonna be so cold next week? 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details.

We are gonna see freezing rain tomorrow, but the big question is how does freezing rain form?

Well freezing rain forms when you have a pocket of cold air near the cloud tops allowing for the precipitation to fall as frozen moisture. As the precipitation falls, it hits a layer of warm air above 32 degrees where the frozen moisture melts into rain.

When the rain hits the surface that is below 32 degrees it freezes on contact making surfaces slippery. As for next week, temperatures are going to be really cold and we can thank this for the polar vortex.

The polar vortex is an area of arctic air usually confined to the artic that sometimes slips into the lower 48 states as the jet stream drops.

We are already seeing the extremely cold temperatures out west as the jet stream dips and by Monday we will start to see temperatures below average and highs Tuesday not even getting above 10 degrees in some spots.