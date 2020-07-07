Severe Weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms, flooding Monday night

(WWLP) – Monday evening, we run the risk for a scattered shower or thunderstorm.
Flooding is possible in certain western Massachusetts areas. It’ll also be mostly cloudy overnight.
Tuesday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 60s. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy. Some partial sun will emerge in the late morning & early afternoon. It will be a cooler day, with a noticeable breeze from the southeast.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a slight chance for a shower, but most of us will not get any rain.
Humidity will increase this week.
