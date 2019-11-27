WEATHER SPECIAL: Impacts of cold temperatures across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team looked into how cold temperatures in western Massachusetts started in November and what’s coming for the next 3 or 4 months.

It certainly was a cold November. We even set a new record-low temperature on November 17th when we dropped to 12 degrees in Chicopee. So ready or not, winter is on its way.

Find out how you should prep your home for the incoming chill, and how you can save big on energy costs.

Tom Rossmassler, the President and CEO of Energia LLC, told 22News insulation and air sealing near windows and doors are two of the first things people should do to save money on winter energy costs. Those upgrades can give you the most “bang for your buck.”

“There are bigger projects to invest in in order to save money on energy costs, but there are some simple things for your home you can also try.” Tom Rossmassler, Energia LLC

Turning down your hot water can stretch your dollar, as well as lowering your thermostat a few degrees during the day while you’re away, and at night when you’re warm in bed.

“I know people with leaky windows often put those plastic, shrink wrap kits on the windows, and that actually, you know, that can do something. Little gaskets you can get from the hardware store from Home Depot someplace for your outlets and switches, you can put a little foam gasket underneath those things. And also just generally being more conscious.” Tom Rossmassler, Energia LLC

Wintry weather can affect more than your heating bill, freezing temperatures and snow can cause issues for your roof.

Your first line of defense is to keep your gutters clean because if your gutters are blocked, the water from melting snow backs up, and then it refreezes and leads to something called ice damming.

If you’ve got snow on your roof, it’s best to leave it on unless you are able to clean it completely off, rather than partially. Partial clearing of snow can increase your chance of ice damming.

“Ventilation is the main issue um, on ice damming. If your house has proper ventilation, meaning soffit vents, ridge vent or gable vents. And proper ventilation includes your insulation in the attic.” Ken Pooler Jr., Home City Roofing

Using ice dam pucks or salt from the hardware store to treat ice dams could do more harm than good. They can discolor your roof, corrode roof nails, and have negative environmental impacts. Instead, try to prevent, or go for professional help. Ventilation is key to preventing ice dams, but you also need to make sure your roof is in good condition before the snowfalls.

Look for curling of shingles, separation and falling shingles — those are all red flags for poor roof health.

Even with a warming climate, you can still get periods of cold.