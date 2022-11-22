CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures well below average over the past week, the temperatures may be in the 50s by the weekend.

Over the past week, temperatures have been below average with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

The average high temperature for around Thanksgiving is in the upper 40s.

There is currently a dip in the jet stream called a trough that is allowing cold air to sink in from the north. But out west, there is a ridge which is a lift in the jet stream allowing warmer air from the south.

Over the rest of the week, that ridge is going to move to the east and allow warmer air to work its way in for the weekend which will allow it to get into the low 50s. Unfortunately, the warmer air will likely come with some rain on Friday and Sunday.