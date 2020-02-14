WEATHER: Valentine’s Day Forecast

(WWLP) – A lot of sunshine for Friday but breezy and cold. We were in the mid-30s just after midnight so our high temperatures for the day have already happened. The temperatures have dropped into the 20s and teens and we’ll only rise a little bit into the low to mid 20s for afternoon highs.

It’ll be breezy with some gusts over 25 mph, adding a wind chill to the air. Most of the day will FEEL like teens and single digits with the wind factored in.

Tonight the wind backs off. Skies will be mostly clear and it will be a cold night. If you’re heading out for a dinner date this evening temperatures will be in the teens, but overnight we’ll drop to near or just below zero by tomorrow morning.

Happy Valentine’s Day

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the potential for yet another wintry mix next week.

Forecast Discussion

