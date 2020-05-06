Weather warm-up coming in mid May

Breaking News
Southwick Police conducting search on Congamond Lake
by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jet stream shift coming in mid May.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have been stuck in the 50s and 60s lately in western Massachusetts which the exception of one warm weekend. Typically, we see high temperatures in the upper 60s this time of year. While the air might feel refreshing, it’s not exactly spring-like. 

There are changes ahead in the next few weeks, but first let’s talk about why we’ve been so cool. 

The jet stream, or a strong current of wind high in the atmosphere, is what primarily drives our weather. 

In the winter, a dip can bring wind chills in the negative teens. In the summer, a curve in the jet stream placed in a certain way can surge winds from the southwest, shattering record temperatures. 

Recently, the jet stream has been stalling in a digging pattern, which drags Arctic air from over Canada into the northeast. The jet stream will change over the next week, but will still be higher north, bringing us cooler weather.

However in mid to late May, we are finally going to get out of this jet stream rut. And the upper-level winds will drop farther south, and instead create a river of warmth from the southwest to the northeast. 

That means we’ll finally see temperatures in the 60s and 70s again on a regular basis. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

