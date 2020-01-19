Weekend snowstorm impacts holiday travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our quick hitting storm is coming to an end, but not before covering western Massachusetts with snow.

It’s been a while since we’ve had accumulating snow, but January is our snowiest month and we were reminded of that Saturday.

Jeimer Parilla of Springfield told 22News, “Snow is snow. I don’t really like it that much, but it’s good to see it. It would have been nicer on Christmas though.”

Amazingly, it’s been since well before Christmas that we’ve had a snowstorm bring more than an inch of accumulating snow to the lower Pioneer Valley.

Snow amounts weren’t huge, but enough to impact those traveling for the holiday weekend.

Norwalk, CT resident Sarah Water told 22News, “Slow. A little bit slow. I think there’s a lot of people on the road, a little bit nervous about all the snow and the slush.”

Paul Frederick of West Springfield noted, “Slick though, very slick out because of the small accumulation like this, you get it slick out with the cars and that. Some people don’t want to slow down.”

Part of what made roads so slick was how cold it was, allowing snow to accumulate quickly on any untreated surface.

This weekend storm was almost like winter part two. After such a snowy start to December with a huge storm, but then getting a big reset after last weekend’s record heat, we were able to start winter all over again with this one.

People seemed to notice the big change in just a week.

Karen Abert of West Springfield told 22News, “I think it’s great. Last week was a hike, this week… snow shoes.”

With roughly 60 days until spring, we’re probably not done with snow yet.

You’re better off clearing the snow Sunday. If you wait, it’ll freeze up and get much tougher this coming week.