Breaking News
House fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield
Watch Live
22News online only Newscast from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Weekend weather much cooler due to drop in humidity

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a noticeably cooler Saturday across western Massachusetts, especially in the morning.

Low temperatures dipped to the upper 40s. We warmed up in the afternoon, but still below average. The average high for this time of year is 80 degrees, and we were just below that.

The forecast is the same for Sunday and here’s why. First, a cold front passed Friday, cooling us down.

To reinforce the cooling, the jet stream is set up in such a way that it’s dragging in cooler, and drier, air from over Canada. The cooler the air is, the less water it can hold, dropping its ability to create humid conditions, high pressure also helps drop humidity.

And the refreshing humidity isn’t just going to stick around this weekend, but through Tuesday, before it jumps back up on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Local Radar

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet