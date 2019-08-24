Weekend weather much cooler due to drop in humidity

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a noticeably cooler Saturday across western Massachusetts, especially in the morning.

Low temperatures dipped to the upper 40s. We warmed up in the afternoon, but still below average. The average high for this time of year is 80 degrees, and we were just below that.

The forecast is the same for Sunday and here’s why. First, a cold front passed Friday, cooling us down.

To reinforce the cooling, the jet stream is set up in such a way that it’s dragging in cooler, and drier, air from over Canada. The cooler the air is, the less water it can hold, dropping its ability to create humid conditions, high pressure also helps drop humidity.

And the refreshing humidity isn’t just going to stick around this weekend, but through Tuesday, before it jumps back up on Wednesday.