Weekend weather: Why so warm and dry?

(WWLP) – Finally, Western Massachusetts is drying out after a wet start to spring.

As we end this week and head into this weekend we’ve got a nice dry stretch coming up which is such a difference from the last couple of months which have been full of rain. Why are we getting this dry stretch?

High-pressure overhead brings sinking air that squashes clouds and is bringing sunshine and warmth to New England.

To our southwest is an area of low pressure or a storm system.

Because of the high pressure in place over New England, the Low isn’t’ able to move much, so it’s stuck bringing rain to the southeastern united states.

As we go through the weekend the high barely moves, keeping the rain away until early next week when this pattern starts to change.

It’s a dry stretch that we need.