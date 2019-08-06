We’re still in allergy season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Every year, when temperatures warm up, many of us feel it. In our eyes, in our noses, and our throats.

Allergies cause itching, coughing, sniffling and sneezing. It’s pollen season in the Pioneer Valley, one of America’s hot spots for high pollen levels. In the spring, it all starts with tree pollen. But that’s not the case now.

Tree pollen might be done with, but there are still two other allergens that are very high right now… weed pollen and mold allergies.

“So actually there’s a lot of mold spores that are coming out. Usually, it’s kind of around the month of August when they start coming out. So people start having runny noses, they’re sneezing, their eyes are itching,” Jessica Batchelder, a physician assistant with AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield, told 22News.

You can treat your allergy symptoms with a standard oral antihistamine. But if you have ragweed allergies, there are more steps you can take to relieve your symptoms.

“Ragweed is totally high,” Batchelder added. “So, anybody who has a ragweed allergy, they should use a HEPA filter in their houses, that totally helps, you can use a HEPA filter in your vacuum cleaners which helps, but try to stay out of being outside as much as possible when the ragweed is high.”

Even if you’ve never had allergies before, your body changes as you age, and it’s possible to develop allergies later in life. It’s important not to confuse allergy symptoms with a common cold.

If you have a cold you’ll feel fatigued, while if it’s allergies, you’ll have a lot of sneezing and itching.