West Springfield DPW prepares for snowstorm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – DPW crews are busy getting ready for when the snow starts falling.

Because it’s going to already be cold, the West Springfield deputy director expects the snow to stick right away. That’s why it will be about getting plows on the roads. They are staffed for this weekend, with preparations that started Thursday.

They’re expecting to have drivers out keeping up with with the snow. But because this storm is going to happen over a longer period of time, that comes with its own preparations.

“We’re probably going to start around midnight, one in the morning. Have all of our town employees in and then call the contractors when it’s enough to plow the secondary roads.” Trevor Wood Deputy Director at West Springfield DPW

West Springfield does have a parking ban going into effect Friday, all parked cars have to be off public streets by 10 p.m. and will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Sunday.