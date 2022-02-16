WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been fairly quiet the last several days but we can still get some pretty big winter storms this time of year.

Last winter we were hit hard with snow in February but so far this month it hasn’t been all that bad. Western Massachusetts DPW crews were kept busy by the storm we had at the end of last month but overall we haven’t seen many big storms this season.

According to Trevor Wood, the Deputy Director of Operations for the West Springfield DPW, they’ve been called out to around 13 winter events this season. “Only 2 or 3 were plowing events so that helped us out a lot but it hasn’t because when you go out salting it takes a lot of salt and salt’s expensive, salt went up to $18 a ton this year.”

He says overall they are in good shape this season but they will be asking the mayor for additional money to cover any more winter storms that could still come our way. Right now it’s looking like our next storm will mainly be rain.