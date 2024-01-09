SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for all of western Massachusetts, as another winter storm is making its way through our region Tuesday evening, this time bringing with it heavy rain and gusty winds.

Western Massachusetts is experiencing wild winter weather so far this season, as yet another storm hits the region, this time bringing with it lots of rainfall.

This as residents across the four counties are still getting over the first major storm over the weekend. But instead of snow this time, people are dealing with slush. This storm in particular is projected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts.

22News spoke with Nicola Medalova, Head of Electric at National Grid, who say they are prepared for any damage that it may leave in its wake, adding, now is the time to stay storm-ready. “Make sure your telephones, devices, are charged up straight away before the winds pick up. Turn your fridge/ freezer to the coldest possible setting to keep your food cold as long as possible. And if you are using a generator, use it safely outdoors.”

Overly-saturated grounds and even flooding from all of the rain and melted snow, can cause down trees and power lines. National Grid urges customers to stay away from downed wires and call for help immediately.

When it comes to power outages in our region, some customers in both Berkshire and Hampshire counties are without power according to the MEMA power outage map.