Western Mass towns hit hard during Saturday’s storm

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents had to deal with fires, fallen trees, and flooded roads, when those strong thunderstorms swept across the state over the weekend.

Lightning strikes caused fires and damaged homes. And strong winds knocked down trees and caused some people to lose power.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Sean Knox told 22News that there are not currently any power outages or road closures in town.

Some places that were hit hard during Saturday’s storm include Ludlow, Ware, Palmer, Wilbraham, and East Longmeadow.