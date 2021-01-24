Western Massachusetts behind in average snowfall for January

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The winter started out strong for snowfall, but recently that hasn’t been the case.

A snowstorm at the beginning of December brought between one and two feet of snow to western Massachusetts. Making the snowfall for December higher than usual. However, things changed in January.

There has hardly been any snow so far for the month of January. Now, we’re close to a snowfall deficit rather than a surplus.

The Chicopee and Springfield area needs over four inches of snow by the end of the month to catch up back to normal. So far we have 22.5 inches of snow, and by the end of the month, we should have 26.7 inches.

Historically speaking, January is normally our snowiest month, but that was not the case this year. That’s because of one dominating weather influencer, high pressure.

High pressure has been in place most of the month, keeping our skies dry. Temperatures have been above normal too, so what would’ve been more snowstorms, was actually rain in the lower Pioneer Valley.