Western Massachusetts behind on snowfall in January

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Considering the snowfall overall this season, western Massachusetts is surprisingly not far off from normal but this month alone, we are way behind.

Western Massachusetts got more than a foot above our average December snowfall this year when the area was hit by a significant snowstorm dumping two feet of snow.

Now into January, it’s been a much different pattern. We are nearly 10 inches below our typical January snowfall.

Since we got so much in December, when you look at the season overall, it’s actually close to average. It’s the frequency of snowstorms that we’ve been missing out on.

“I mean I do like the snow because my nephew is two and he likes to play and walk in it and run in it which is fun. So he’s happy, which makes me happy.”

-Rozilyne Kirley | Chicopee

Going into February, we aren’t expecting much more, or less of our average snowfall which is just over a foot, but you might notice a cooler month, overall.

We have seen over 26 inches of snow so far this season, when we normally pick up nearly 50 by the time winter and early spring is finished.

