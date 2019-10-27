Western Massachusetts catching up to average rainfall with wet day Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — If you were outside at any point Sunday in western Massachusetts, you were met with gray skies, gusty winds, and of course rain.

But as unwelcome as it was for many, it was actually needed. Areas of Franklin and Hampshire counties are listed as abnormally dry, just one step below moderate drought conditions.

Chicopee isn’t so bad this month — the monthly average is 3.6 inches, and before all the rain Sunday 3.48 inches of rain were already measured. So we’ll finish up with more rain than normal.

We’re looking at a lot more. Sunday kicked off the first of multiple days with rain chances ahead this coming week.

We’ve got chances of rain Tuesday through Friday. However, Sunday didn’t compare to the storm we had two weeks ago, when wind gusts peaked 50 mph, and some areas picked up four inches of rain.

“We just had a lot of wind and rain around here,” Roger O’Connor, an Amherst resident, told 22News.

Ken Pooler, the owner of HomeCity roofing, told 22News that type of wind could lead to some roof damage:

“On older roofs you’re going to see lifting up on the rake edges, and around the gutters where they don’t– you know; they’re loose now.”

But the gusts on Sunday weren’t nearly as intense as they were on October 16th and 17th.