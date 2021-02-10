Western Massachusetts communities quickly reaching snow removal budget limits this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a pretty snowy February.

22News looked into the snow removal budgets of area cities and towns. Some of them are getting pretty close to using up the money in their budgets for the year.

This month, we’ve picked up around 15 inches of snow and the snow storms we’ve been getting have kept area DPW’s busy plowing the snow and salting and sanding the roads. In West Springfield, they are getting pretty close to exhausting their budget for the season.

“We’re getting pretty close to the number on the budget but the town council and the mayor, they’re really good with us. They don’t really have a number on public safety so we just go until we go and then we worry about the budget at the end of the year,” said Trevor Wood, Deputy Director of Operations at the West Springfield DPW.

There is still plenty more of winter to get through, so chances are the plows will continued to be called into service.

It was a quiet day Wednesday but we could see more snow as we head through the weekend.