Western Massachusetts cooling down following several days of heat wave

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What a week it’s been! Tuesday and Wednesday these heat domes of high pressure were making national news, causing record-shattering extreme heat in the northwest.

We had our own, locally, too, and that broke some of our own records. A heat dome is just a strong area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere that cause sinking air. Sinking air compresses as it gets closer to the surface, and that leads to warming.

Monday we were a degree shy of the record, Tuesday we broke it by 2 degrees, and Wednesday we broke it by 1 degree. Thursday, that all shifted.

First, heavy cloud cover is one condition that will cause a cooldown, less sun, less heating. Second, while most of the country stays hot, a shift in the jet stream is surging in cooler air from the north into the New England area. Between the clouds and the jet stream, temperatures didn’t stand a chance.