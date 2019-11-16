Western Massachusetts could break record-low temperature as cold stretch continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The calendar may say its mid-autumn, but the weather says otherwise. Winter is knocking at western Massachusetts’ front door. While there were no record-low temperatures Saturday across Western Massachusetts, it was still an unusually cold day.

Highs hit the 30s, when the normal high for this time of year in Chicopee is 50 degrees. That means we’re closer to averages for December and January, rather than November.

One West Springfield local told 22News, no matter how much you bundle up, you can still feel the frosty air.

“The fact that it’s like fall. And this should be like the middle or toward the end of winter, like. Uh yeah, it’s crazy, it’s pretty crazy,” Josh explained.

There is another shot of a record Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday’s almanac — the record is 16 degrees set in 1967, and right now the forecast is in the teens, so this could be another contender.

Now time for the good news…over the course of the next week, temperatures will slowly creep up toward normal, with a shot of 50 degrees late next week.

Don’t let this colder weather worry you for this upcoming winter. The winter forecast, encompassing all December, January, and February, shows a good chance for a warmer-than-normal season. That doesn’t mean we still can’t have colder days.

So regardless, get your winter jacket, hat, and mittens to the ready.