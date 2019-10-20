Western Massachusetts nearing peak fall foliage

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall foliage is nearing its peak in Hampshire and Hampden counties, but some areas are better than others.

Berkshire County and parts of central and western Franklin county are at their best color this year according to The Foliage Network.

Areas in eastern Franklin, much of Hampshire and Hampden counties still are a week or so out from the brightest colors.

However, if you’re willing to take a trip, try going up to New Hampshire or Vermont, the vivid reds, oranges and yellows are on display.

Foliage changes color in the fall when the daylight hours shorten and temperatures cool down.

Wednesday night’s storm with heavy rain and gusty winds actually caused a lot of trees to prematurely lose their leaves. So we don’t have as many leaves right now as we normally do.

