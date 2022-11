CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning. We are now in the third week of November and so far it has been a wet month, especially in the last 2 days.

As of right now for the month of November, Westover Airbase in Chicopee stands at 2.02 inches of rain. Our average for November is 3.70 inches.

So while we have seen a good amount of rain, we are still 1.68 inches below normal.