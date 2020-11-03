Western Massachusetts drought continues to improve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the summer, western Massachusetts has been dealing with a lack of rainfall. Extreme drought was introduced in Hampden County in September. But in October, we had an influx of rain, and that quickly improved the drought.

Now, a sliver of southern Hampden County just has severe drought, and most of the area has moderate drought, with just abnormally dry conditions for Berkshire County.

However, there’s better news: this map includes rainfall through October 27th, and doesn’t include the near 2 and a quarter inches of rain we’ve seen since.

We got a nice soaking rain on the day before Halloween that brought more than an inch. That will be included in the next drought update on Thursday, November 5. So we’ll likely see even more improvement.