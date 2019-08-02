Western Massachusetts experiences 6th warmest July on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – July was a hot month across New England and here in western Massachusetts.

You’ve probably had your air conditioning running quite a bit this summer. Last month, we made it to 90 degrees or higher quite a few times.

In fact, we had three heat waves during the month of July. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, it was sixth warmest July on record with an average temperature of 75.5 degrees.

According to Michael Rawlins at the Climate Research Center at UMass, Amherst tied with last year for the eighth warmest on record with an average temperature of 74.2 degrees.

