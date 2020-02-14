Western Massachusetts experiences one of the warmest Januarys ever recorded

(WWLP) — This past January was the warmest ever across the world.

According to NOAA, In 141 years of records, there has never been a warmer January than last month. The January global land and ocean surface temperature were the highest on record at 2.05 degrees above the 20th century average of 53.6 degrees.

January 2020 marked the 44th consecutive January and the 421st month in a row with temperatures above the 20th-century average.

Across the United States, January 2020 was the fifth warmest on record and here in western Massachusetts according to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee we experienced the 9th warmest January on record.

It was a sunny but colder day Friday.