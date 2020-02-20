Western Massachusetts experiencing cold, mild temperatures in February

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a very mild winter but it has felt more like February this week. It has been pretty chilly the last couple of days but it’s been a lot colder in the past.

Temperatures have been in the 30s lately but the wind chill has been making it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s. That may feel cold but it doesn’t compare to five years ago, in 2015 when we were experiencing record cold temperatures in the teens and 20s below zero and that was without the wind chill.

Most people aren’t complaining about this winter’s weather. Chris Vrona told 22News, “Overall it’s more like fall and spring. There’s been a lot of spring days.”

The average high temperature in our area for this time of year is 36 degrees, with an average low of 20 degrees.